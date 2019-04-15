-
Alleged wife killer Rob Packham expected to take stand in court
The Constantia businessman is accused of murdering his wife Gill last year.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged killer Rob Packham is expected to take the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
The Constantia businessman is accused of murdering his wife Gill last year.
Rob Packham is expected to be called to testify in his defence when his trial resumes in the Western Cape High Court.
The State has already closed its case.
Prosecutors called several witnesses including the couple's daughter, the accused's sister, his mistress and a Diep River resident who placed Packham close to the scene on the night his wife's body was found.
Nicola Packham testified that her parents were seeking marriage counselling as a result of her father's extramarital affair and she got the sense they were committed to making the marriage work.
The court heard the deceased sustained three blows to her skull which probably caused her death.
Timeline
