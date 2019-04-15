‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaign

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he didn’t think there was anything untoward in giving money to a Philippi woman during a door-to-door campaign.

Magashule was speaking outside the house of struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng.

ANC officials, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, honoured Nkadimeng with the Isitwalandwe Award.

Magashule said all he did was help a veteran ANC supporter after she told them of her struggles.

“Well, I don’t know what is wrong when I find somebody hungry and she says to us there’s no food in the house and we just contributed whatever. We have contributed R400.”

He said he was unaware that it was in contravention of electoral laws.

On Sunday the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had laid a complaint with the Electoral Commission of South Africa against Magashule for giving the woman money.

Magashule has also responded to the outrage that came after he called the DA a white party.

He said it was no secret that the party serves the interests of white people.