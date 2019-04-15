Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at him

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at him

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba eventually left the stage in Marlboro on Monday, where he was meant to address Alexandra residents who have been protesting over housing issues as well as crime affecting the community.

Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama on stage at the Marlboro Community Centre on 15 April 2019 where Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was meant to meet with Alexandra residents. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama on stage at the Marlboro Community Centre on 15 April 2019 where Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was meant to meet with Alexandra residents. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Some Alexandra residents at the Marlboro Community Centre are refusing to allow a planned meeting between Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and the community to go ahead.

Some were singing songs laden with expletives on Monday evening aimed at the mayor, while others threw bits of paper at the stage.

Alexandra community members staged several demonstrations this month, calling on the government to act on crime and drugs problems. They've also called on leaders to address their housing issues.

Mashaba failed on two occasions to receive their memorandum of demands, prompting residents to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step in.

The president addressed a large crowd last week, a move Mashaba had described as “a cheap political stunt”.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA