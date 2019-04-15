Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at him
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba eventually left the stage in Marlboro on Monday, where he was meant to address Alexandra residents who have been protesting over housing issues as well as crime affecting the community.
JOHANNESBURG – Some Alexandra residents at the Marlboro Community Centre are refusing to allow a planned meeting between Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and the community to go ahead.
Some were singing songs laden with expletives on Monday evening aimed at the mayor, while others threw bits of paper at the stage.
#Alexandra The message is clear to Mayor Herman Mashaba from the community. BD pic.twitter.com/FNVgw2iH0H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019
Alexandra community members staged several demonstrations this month, calling on the government to act on crime and drugs problems. They've also called on leaders to address their housing issues.
Mashaba failed on two occasions to receive their memorandum of demands, prompting residents to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step in.
The president addressed a large crowd last week, a move Mashaba had described as “a cheap political stunt”.
#Alexandra scenes now.... pic.twitter.com/wHPOvYGFVZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019
