African Union threatens to suspend Sudan over coup

Russia to send soldiers to Central African Republic as part of UN force - decreeWorld
WSU condemns murder of student at Mthatha campusLocal
Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged with fraud by German prosecutorsBusiness
Venezuelans seeking European asylum in 'record' numbersWorld
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
Millennial 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg makes case for US presidencyWorld
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hikeLocal
520 traffic cops to keep Western Cape roads safe over EasterLocal
Magashule: It’s time ANC takes the WC back from DAPolitics
FFP's Marais: Is Orania really any different to Ulundi?Politics
Limpopo ANC PEC member approaches court over Parly list exclusionPolitics
ANC veterans call on Ramaphosa to act against Magashule over racist utterancePolitics
Magashule could be fined if found guilty of flouting IEC code of conductPolitics
Magashule wraps up CT election campaign, visits local churchPolitics
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaignPolitics
Mashaba leaves stage after Alex residents hurl insults, memorandum at himPolitics
Magashule stands by 'umlungu' comment, despite criticism from ANC vetsPolitics
Ramaphosa honours ANC stalwart John Nkadimeng with Isitwalandwe AwardPolitics
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Petra Diamonds' new CEO to work on strategy, seeks stability firstBusiness
SA tourism body optimistic government will regulate ‘unfair’ AirbnbBusiness
WATCH LIVE: Holomisa back in PIC inquiry hot seatPolitics
Treasury to detail Public Works Dept's plans to refurbish govt buildingsLocal
'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia ClarkeLifestyle
Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for saleLifestyle
Laughter & tears: 'Game of Thrones' fans fired up for final seasonLifestyle
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
It's written in the stars - Meghan's royal baby will be boldLifestyle
SA fans stay up late for premiere of final season of 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
Michelle Obama charms British crowd with praise for Queen ElizabethLifestyle
Cardi B: I'm a really good motherLifestyle
Disney throws down gauntlet in war on NetflixLifestyle
Woods climbs to world no. 6, Johnson retakes top spotSport
Hashim Amla vs Reeza Hendricks: Who will open for the Proteas at the World Cup?Sport
India go for 'big match' experience in World Cup picksSport
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel BaySport
Two Oceans Ultra and half-marathon road closuresSport
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitutionLocal
Gauteng rocked by service delivery protestsLocal
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
African Union threatens to suspend Sudan over coup
Bashir ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years before he was deposed last week following mass protests that have rocked the country since December.
ADDIS ABABA - The African Union on Monday threatened to suspend Sudan following last week's coup that saw Omar al-Bashir ousted by the military after nearly three decades in power.
If the junta fails to hand power to civilians within 15 days, the AU will suspend "the participation of the Sudan in all AU's activities until the restoration of constitutional order," the body's Peace and Security Council (PSC) said in a statement.
Bashir ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years before he was deposed last week following mass protests that have rocked the country since December.
The protesters have remained in the streets, demanding a return to civilian rule from the military council that's replaced Bashir.
The AU echoed the protesters' demands, calling the military intervention a "coup d'Etat, which (the PSC) strongly condemns."
The body, which has 55 member states, added that "a military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan."
Timeline
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-Bashir3 hours ago
-
Sudan protesters continue sit-in, demand civilian rule3 hours ago
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule, military council says ready to comply15 hours ago
-
Sudan protesters present demands to military in talksone day ago
Russia to send soldiers to Central African Republic as part of UN force - decreeone hour ago
HRW calls for arrests in SA after attacks on foreigners6 hours ago
Ivanka Trump lands in Africa to promote US jobs plan for women6 hours ago
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-Bashir3 hours ago
Petra Diamonds' new CEO to work on strategy, seeks stability first2 hours ago
Saudi, UAE fear for Sudan interests post-Bashir: analysts15 hours ago
