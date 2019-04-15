View all in Latest
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hike

The AA said on Monday a litre of petrol was likely to set you back 56 cents more next month, while its predicting that diesel will decrease by 5 cents.

Petrol gauge. Picture: Public Domain.
Petrol gauge. Picture: Public Domain.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) is warning cash-strapped consumers to expect yet another fuel price hike, due to higher international prices.

The AA said on Monday a litre of petrol was likely to set you back 56 cents more next month, while its predicting that diesel will decrease by 5 cents.

If the predictions are correct, it would be the third consecutive hike this year.

