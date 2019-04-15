A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IEC
The DA has complained to the Electoral Commission of South Africa about the non-compliance of the posters of the Good party, the ACDP and the EFF.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape wants the posters of three opposition political parties removed from Cape Town's street lamps.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the posters of the Good party, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters don't display the name of the publisher and printer as required by election rules.
The DA has complained to the Electoral Commission of South Africa about the parties’ posters.
Madikizela said the matter was one of compliance.
“All they need to do is just put a sticker [on their poster] so they comply. That’s the issue here,” he explained.
He said all political parties had to follow the law, irrespective of how big or small an infringement might be.
“You can’t choose which rules to comply with and which not to comply with. It doesn’t work like that,” said Madikizela.
Section 107 of the Electoral Act states that printed material used to influence an election should clearly state the name of the printer and the publisher.
