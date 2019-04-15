520 traffic cops to keep Western Cape roads safe over Easter

A Western Cape traffic official says a sharp focus will be placed on public transport through the screening of drivers.

CAPE TOWN – At least 520 traffic officials will be deployed across the Western Cape in a bid to reduce road deaths this Easter weekend.

This was revealed at a media briefing held by Transport MEC Donald Grant on Monday afternoon.

Over the Easter weekend last year, 27 road deaths were recorded in the province compared to 25 in 2017.

Grant says concerted efforts are under way to drastically reduce road deaths in the province.

“The safely home road safety campaign calendar theme for March and April is ‘personal responsibility’. The theme urges all road users to #BeTheChange,” he said

#EasterRoadSafety Western Cape traffic authorities are on a roll to curb the alarmingly high number of road deaths this Easter holiday season. KB pic.twitter.com/j5Ab2UBlxe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa added that sharp focus would also be placed on public transport.

“Drivers will be screened at our major fatigue points for any physical indications as well as blood pressure, glucose tests with the assistance of our integrated partners, EMS (emergency medical services).

“Our officers will them force fatigued motorists to rest,” Africa said.

Authorities have highlighted driver fatigue, vehicle fitness and drunk driving as some of the key focus points during this year’s road safety campaign.