5 arrested after Ennerdale protest turns violent
Residents have torched a mobile classroom, demanding that the Gauteng Education Department improves school infrastructure.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested five people during a violent protest in Ennerdale on Monday.
Residents have torched a mobile classroom, demanding that the Gauteng Education Department improves school infrastructure.
The community said that it has been urging local government to improve the unsafe classrooms but with no success.
A short while ago officers used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.
The police's Kay Makhubele: "The community members have regrouped and come back to the streets. Police are trying to talk to them but we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. A number of police have been deployed. Earlier on, a classroom was set alight and we have opened a case of malicious damage to property."
Meanwhile, police in Midrand are monitoring a protest in Rabie Ridge where residents have blocked off several roads preventing commuters from going to work or school.
That protest is about land invasions.
Residents of Rabie Ridge pelting stones at land grabbers. pic.twitter.com/a4AIFCtUeS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2019
