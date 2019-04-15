5 arrested after Ennerdale protest turns violent

Residents have torched a mobile classroom, demanding that the Gauteng Education Department improves school infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested five people during a violent protest in Ennerdale on Monday.

The community said that it has been urging local government to improve the unsafe classrooms but with no success.

A short while ago officers used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

The police's Kay Makhubele: "The community members have regrouped and come back to the streets. Police are trying to talk to them but we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. A number of police have been deployed. Earlier on, a classroom was set alight and we have opened a case of malicious damage to property."

Meanwhile, police in Midrand are monitoring a protest in Rabie Ridge where residents have blocked off several roads preventing commuters from going to work or school.

That protest is about land invasions.