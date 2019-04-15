1 dead, 2 arrested after shootout between police, armed men in Protea Glen

It’s understood the shootout on Monday occurred during a foiled business robbery in Randfontein.

JOHANNESBURG – One person has been killed following a shootout between armed men and police in Protea Glen, Soweto.

Two alleged accomplices fled the scene while another was arrested.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said a stolen vehicle has also been recovered.

“When they spotted the vehicle, they started shooting at police and police retaliated and a shootout ensued where one suspect was shot and killed and one was arrested. The other two managed to jump out of the vehicle. Three unlicensed firearms were recovered,” he said.