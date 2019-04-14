Zille says she supports District Six land claimants heading to court
Zille addressed District Six restitution claimants at the Cape Penisula University of Technology (CPUT) in Cape Town on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille says she hopes that the national Department of Rural Development and Land Reform comes up with a framework plan for the District Six community.
This was organised by the District Six working committee.
More than 200 people gathered at CPUT on Sunday to hear Zille’s stance on the District Six restitution matter.
The District Six working committee represents 200 claimants from 1998 and 2,800 claimants from 2014 onwards.
Zille said she supports the claimants who are heading to court this week.
“It is very important for the department to come up with the framework plan, the draft budget and the timelines that the District Six working committee is demanding.”
District Six working committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said they will continue to hold government accountable.
“We as the people of District Six today have reached a milestone in that we have reached a buy-in of the provincial government of the Western Cape. They are prepared to work with us, they are prepared to come in with infrastructure.”
