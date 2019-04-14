SABC set to face-off COO Maroleng after finding him guilty of gross negligence

This comes just as the cash strapped public broadcaster attempts to recover from years of mismanagement which left the institution financially constrained.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is set to face-off with its chief operations officer (COO) Chris Maroleng after a disciplinary inquiry found him guilty on three of four charges.

Another executive Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi who heads commercial enterprise was suspended this week pending an investigation.

Maroleng is accused of falling short to do his duties as a director and of gross negligence in the secondment and payment of an employee.

Maroleng’s arrival at the public broadcaster was celebrated by media experts who expected him to help stabilise the institution.

However, it now appears he may be on his way out.

According to the disciplinary inquiry report that Eyewitness News has seen, Maroleng has been found guilty of breaching his fiduciary duty as a director after prioritising his friendship with former employee Marcia Mahlalela.

The reported reveals how he recommended Mahlalela to be employed elsewhere even though she left the SABC under a cloud of suspicion.

Maroleng is also found guilty of departing from company policy when he appointed Carmen Schneider for a period of three months for a position that did not exist.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu would not elaborate on the reasons for the sanction against Tshifiwa Mulaudzi but has confirmed that Maroleng’s fate now lies with the newly appointed board.

Last month, the SABC told Parliament that its cash flow is depleted and it cannot honour payments to service providers however national treasury has agreed to grant the broadcaster interim relief.