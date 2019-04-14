Ramaphosa promises to address Swaneville housing problems
Cheers and jubilation awaited Ramaphosa and Premier David Makhura as the ANC's campaign pulled into Swaneville on Saturday, but not all wore ANC colours.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised Swaneville residents on the West Rand that the party will attend to their concerns about housing, jobs, proper school infrastructure and drug lords.
Ramaphosa had a mixed reception on the campaign trail in the area on Saturday as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters rallied in the streets while ANC supporters voiced their grievances.
On a few street corners on the president's route, EFF supporters in red t-shirts and berets handed out party flyers.
They even sang loudly outside one of the houses Ramaphosa visited.
Some ANC supporters said they are not voting, because of unhappiness about service delivery.
“A lot of people these days they’ve got houses and if you look at these people they’re young people who don’t need those houses. They end up selling those houses.”
Another woman says she's an ANC supporter, but still undecided.
“We’re not against the ANC but the people who lead us, there are too many problems there and corruption.”
Ramaphosa's campaign trail will lead him to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro on Sunday.
