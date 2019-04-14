View all in Latest
Ramaphosa plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homes

This decision is after the South African Revenue Services (Sars) reported a shortfall in revenue collection for the 2018/2019 financial year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the ANC's political school on 11 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the ANC's political school on 11 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly planning to spend almost R750 million to upgrade the homes of ministers and other government-owned buildings.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed, in a written reply to Parliament, that his department will spend over R730 million in state funds in the 2019/2020 financial year to give the structures a facelift.

This decision is after the South African Revenue Services (Sars) reported a shortfall in revenue collection for the 2018/2019 financial year.

According to the paper, Nxesi has planned a splurge of R5 million for carpets in the union buildings R1 million for a bathroom and kitchen upgrades to a ministerial house, R29 million on a guardhouse and another R29 million on gates and doghouse.

The paper also said Nxesi revealed that another ministerial house would get a new guardhouse electric fence and security cameras worth R4.3 million.

Treasury responded to The Sunday Times saying it cannot comment on the issue as it has not seen Nxesi's reply.

Both departments have not been immediately available for comment.

