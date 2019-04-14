Ramaphosa plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homes
This decision is after the South African Revenue Services (Sars) reported a shortfall in revenue collection for the 2018/2019 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG – The administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly planning to spend almost R750 million to upgrade the homes of ministers and other government-owned buildings.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed, in a written reply to Parliament, that his department will spend over R730 million in state funds in the 2019/2020 financial year to give the structures a facelift.
This decision is after the South African Revenue Services (Sars) reported a shortfall in revenue collection for the 2018/2019 financial year.
According to the paper, Nxesi has planned a splurge of R5 million for carpets in the union buildings R1 million for a bathroom and kitchen upgrades to a ministerial house, R29 million on a guardhouse and another R29 million on gates and doghouse.
The paper also said Nxesi revealed that another ministerial house would get a new guardhouse electric fence and security cameras worth R4.3 million.
Treasury responded to The Sunday Times saying it cannot comment on the issue as it has not seen Nxesi's reply.
Both departments have not been immediately available for comment.
Popular in Local
-
SABC set to face-off with Maroleng after finding him guilty of gross negligence
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 2019
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaign
-
Limpopo police arrest 2 teenage boys over murder of girl (17)
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.