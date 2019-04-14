SAPS accused of mishandling sexual assualt case of former Bryanston High coach

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

SAPS accused of mishandling sexual assualt case of former Bryanston High coach

Organisation Woman and Children Against Child Abuse said the coach is only facing one count of sexual assault while he's been accused of harassment by two other pupils.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist organisation Woman and Children Against Child Abuse has slammed police for their handling of the case against a Bryanston High School former coach who's facing sexual assault charges.

The organisation said the former coach is only facing one count of sexual assault while he's been accused of harassment by two other pupils.

They said police failed to collect evidence from the pair.

The former coach is set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has was fired last month after the school found him guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.

The school governing body said the disciplinary hearing also found him guilty of financial mismanagement.

The activist group said they don't understand why police have disregarded the testimony of two other victims.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA