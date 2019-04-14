SAPS accused of mishandling sexual assualt case of former Bryanston High coach

JOHANNESBURG - Activist organisation Woman and Children Against Child Abuse has slammed police for their handling of the case against a Bryanston High School former coach who's facing sexual assault charges.

The organisation said the former coach is only facing one count of sexual assault while he's been accused of harassment by two other pupils.

They said police failed to collect evidence from the pair.

The former coach is set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has was fired last month after the school found him guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.

The school governing body said the disciplinary hearing also found him guilty of financial mismanagement.

The activist group said they don't understand why police have disregarded the testimony of two other victims.