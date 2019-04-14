-
SAPS accused of mishandling sexual assualt case of former Bryanston High coach
-
2 Limpopo teens suspected of murdering girl (17) to appear in court on MondayLocal
-
Magashule could be fined if found guilty of flouting IEC code of conductPolitics
-
Magashule wraps up CT election campaign, visits local churchPolitics
-
Police anticipate protest actions to resume on MondayLocal
-
Ramaphosa plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homesLocal
-
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaignPolitics
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’Local
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against meLocal
-
Ramaphosa on election campaign trail in the West RandLocal
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western CapeLocal
-
IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of electionLocal
-
Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: PresidencyPolitics
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce warns of job losses amid ongoing protestsLocal
-
-
Ramaphosa plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homesLocal
-
Mashaba: ‘ANC has been trying to sabotage DA from day one’Local
-
NC Education Dept willing to testify at Zondo Commission if summonedPolitics
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaignPolitics
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent lifeLocal
-
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protestersLocal
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?Local
-
Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of IpidLocal
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?Africa
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournamentsSport
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
SAPS accused of mishandling sexual assualt case of former Bryanston High coach
Organisation Woman and Children Against Child Abuse said the coach is only facing one count of sexual assault while he's been accused of harassment by two other pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Activist organisation Woman and Children Against Child Abuse has slammed police for their handling of the case against a Bryanston High School former coach who's facing sexual assault charges.
The organisation said the former coach is only facing one count of sexual assault while he's been accused of harassment by two other pupils.
They said police failed to collect evidence from the pair.
The former coach is set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday.
He has was fired last month after the school found him guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.
The school governing body said the disciplinary hearing also found him guilty of financial mismanagement.
The activist group said they don't understand why police have disregarded the testimony of two other victims.
Timeline
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection Register32 days ago
-
Group calls for ex-Bryanston coach to be placed on Child Protection Register33 days ago
-
Anti-child abuse group hopes case against ex-Bryanston High coach continues33 days ago
-
Former Bryanston High coach to appear in court on sexual assault charges33 days ago
