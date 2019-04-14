Police anticipate protest actions to resume on Monday

Residents of Vereeniging attempted to take to the streets but resolved to postpone their protest over a land dispute.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they anticipate protest actions to resume on Monday in various parts of the Gauteng province after a quiet weekend.

Officers have been on standby despite no demonstrations being reported on Saturday.

Several areas were affected by last week’s demonstrations including Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Pretoria west, the West Rand and Soweto.

Police said protest actions could resume on tomorrow which may result in traffic disruptions.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said several people have been arrested.

“The arrests remain the same as the ones were arrested in Bekkersdal, being four. And also we arrested some of the suspects in Pretoria West who were seven for public violence and one man was arrested for attempted murder after he shot towards the protestors.”

He said officers have been deployed to monitor all identified hotspots.