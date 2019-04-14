Police anticipate protest actions to resume on Monday
Residents of Vereeniging attempted to take to the streets but resolved to postpone their protest over a land dispute.
JOHANNESBURG – Police say they anticipate protest actions to resume on Monday in various parts of the Gauteng province after a quiet weekend.
Officers have been on standby despite no demonstrations being reported on Saturday.
Residents of Vereeniging attempted to take to the streets but resolved to postpone their protest over a land dispute.
Several areas were affected by last week’s demonstrations including Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Pretoria west, the West Rand and Soweto.
WATCH: Gauteng rocked by service delivery protests
Police said protest actions could resume on tomorrow which may result in traffic disruptions.
The police’s Kay Makhubele said several people have been arrested.
“The arrests remain the same as the ones were arrested in Bekkersdal, being four. And also we arrested some of the suspects in Pretoria West who were seven for public violence and one man was arrested for attempted murder after he shot towards the protestors.”
He said officers have been deployed to monitor all identified hotspots.
Popular in Local
-
SABC set to face-off with Maroleng after finding him guilty of gross negligence
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 2019
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaign
-
Limpopo police arrest 2 teenage boys over murder of girl (17)
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.