NC Education Dept willing to testify at Zondo Commission if summoned

Disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi accused the department of engaging in bribery during his testimony at the inquiry last month.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
38 minutes ago

The Northern Cape Education Department says it is willing to present its side of the story after being implicated in testimony at the state capture commission.

Disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi accused the department of engaging in bribery during his testimony at the inquiry last month.

Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid an employee in the department a R1.2 million bribe in order to secure a tender worth millions.

It’s believed the tender was for security upgrades at the department's building in Kimberly.

Spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said they will cooperate if called upon.

“The Zondo Commission was duly appointed to investigate state capture and if we are called upon, we will cooperate.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

