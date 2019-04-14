NC Education Dept willing to testify at Zondo Commission if summoned
Disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi accused the department of engaging in bribery during his testimony at the inquiry last month.
The Northern Cape Education Department says it is willing to present its side of the story after being implicated in testimony at the state capture commission.
Disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi accused the department of engaging in bribery during his testimony at the inquiry last month.
Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid an employee in the department a R1.2 million bribe in order to secure a tender worth millions.
It’s believed the tender was for security upgrades at the department's building in Kimberly.
Spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said they will cooperate if called upon.
“The Zondo Commission was duly appointed to investigate state capture and if we are called upon, we will cooperate.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaign
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western Cape
-
MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.