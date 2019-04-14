Naomi Campbell 'cools off romance with Liam Payne'
Naomi Campbell has reportedly cooled off her romance with Liam Payne.
The 48-year-old model has recently been dating the chart-topping pop star, but according to an insider, she has now decided to allow their relationship fizzle out, with Naomi said to have become "a bit bored" with their romance.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Naomi has taken the decision to let things fizzle out. She's just not into Liam any more and has cast him aside. Quite simply she got a bit bored.
"He was always the more keen, slightly needy one and, as far as she was concerned, they were never officially an item anyway. It's always been very casual."
The high-profile duo were first rumoured to be dating four months ago, but Naomi has always made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key.
However, the model and Liam were spotted at Nigerian singer Davido's concert at the O2 Arena in January.
A source said at the time: "Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3.
"After the show, they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi's waist."
Despite this, Naomi subsequently refused to talk about her rumoured romance with Liam during an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'.
Referring to her love life, Jonathan asked the model: "There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr. Liam Payne."
Prompting Naomi to quickly reply: "And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name...?"
