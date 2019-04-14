Multiple people shot outside nightclub in Australia
Two men were in hospital in critical condition, police said, while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries.
SYDNEY – Multiple people have been shot outside a nightclub in the Australian city of Melbourne, police said on Sunday.
The shooting occurred outside a nightclub in the southeastern Melbourne suburb of Prahran about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
A police spokeswoman said by telephone that there was no suggestion the attack was terror-related at this stage.
The Age newspaper reported one of the wounded was a guard who was shot in the face in what the report described as a drive-by shooting outside the Love Machine nightclub.
Police were investigating but no arrests have yet been made.
