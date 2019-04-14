View all in Latest
Multiple people shot outside nightclub in Australia

Two men were in hospital in critical condition, police said, while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries.

Firemen wash away bloodstains after a security guard was shot dead with another man fighting for his life after a drive-by shooting outside a popular Melbourne nightclub on 14 April, 2019. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

SYDNEY – Multiple people have been shot outside a nightclub in the Australian city of Melbourne, police said on Sunday.

Two men were in hospital in critical condition, police said, while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred outside a nightclub in the southeastern Melbourne suburb of Prahran about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

A police spokeswoman said by telephone that there was no suggestion the attack was terror-related at this stage.

The Age newspaper reported one of the wounded was a guard who was shot in the face in what the report described as a drive-by shooting outside the Love Machine nightclub.

Police were investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

