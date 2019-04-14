Magashule wraps up CT election campaign, visits local church

Magashule took the ANC’s message to church as part of the party’s Sundays campaign.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule continued his election campaigning in Cape Town on Sunday.

The ANC leader visited the town of Grabouw before moving to the Shekinah Ministries Church to address congregants.

The campaign is part of the ANC's attempt to connect with various social settings like churches.

Magashule told congregants that he, like the ANC, was born in a church.

“The ANC in 1912 was born in a church. The ANC believed in God and it does believe in God.”

The gathering concluded a weekend of electioneering which saw the party's top six campaign in Western Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape.

NOT CONCERNED ABOUT DA COMPLAINT TO IEC

Magashule is not concerned about a Democratic Alliance (DA) complaint to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) accusing him of vote buying.

The DA has laid a complaint with the IEC against Magashule, following the emergence of a video where he is seen handing over a R400 to a woman while on the campaign trail in Cape Town on Saturday.

The DA said it is of the view that Magashule’s actions are tantamount to vote-buying and an infringement of Schedule 2 of the Electoral Act.

The DA said The IEC’s code of conduct explicitly prohibits the use of a financial inducement to gain a vote for a political party.

But Magashule has dismissed this: “It doesn’t matter to me; when we do good, it is always good for us. So, I am not worried about the DA and its politics.”