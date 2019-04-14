Limpopo police arrest 2 teenage boys over murder of girl (17)

It’s understood the teenager left her home to go to school on Friday and never returned.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police have arrested two suspects for murder after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found at a dumping site outside the Mokopane CBD.

It’s understood the teenager left her home to go to school on Friday and never returned.

Police say a passer-by found her body lying on the ground the following day at a dumping site still wearing her school uniform.

The deceased was identified by her family as Tebatjo Nkoana.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says, “Police in Mokopane have arrested two suspects, 17 and 18 years for murder after the body of a 17-year-old teenage girl was found at the dumping site outside Mokopane CBD.

“The pair will appear before the Mokopane Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.”