Khayelitsha residents to meet with CT officials over water issues

Scores of protestors took to the streets this past week where they blocked roads with bricks and burning tyres.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Khayelitsha are set to meet with the City of Cape Town this week over water issues in the area.

Scores of protestors took to the streets this past week where they blocked roads with bricks and burning tyres.

The demonstration also had an impact on healthcare and transport services in the area.

Residents from Ilitha Park are demanding that the city address their alleged high-water accounts and access to water.

WATCH: Khayelitsha residents protest over high water bills

Mayco member for Xanthea Limberg said they are aware of the issues.

“The city has engaged with this community, not only in writing by responding to their memorandum of demands but in a lengthy meeting held last month that was attended by Mayor Dan Plato himself and as well as other relevant city officials. A follow-up meeting is planned for Tuesday, 16 April.”