CAIRO – Five Africa Cup of Nations facts after draw for 2019 tournament was made in Cairo Friday:
-- Egypt will be hosts for a record fifth time. They previously staged the Cup of Nations in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006, winning three of those four tournaments and finishing third in the other.
-- Only three countries, hosts Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, took part in the first tournament in February 1957 and there was no qualifying competition.
-- The most successful country has been Egypt with seven titles followed by Cameroon (five), Ghana (four), Nigeria (three) and the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ivory Coast (two each).
-- Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o is the leading overall Cup of Nations scorer, notching 18 goals in six tournaments between 2000 and 2010.
-- Egypt goalkeeper Essam el Hadary became the oldest player at 44 years and 21 days to feature in the tournament when he faced Cameroon in the 2017 final in Libreville.
