Facebook down for some users: Downdetector.com

The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

Picture: Pixabay.com
24 minutes ago

BENGALURU - Facebook Inc’s social networking site is inaccessible to some users across the world on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com, a website which monitors outages.

The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.

Downdetector.com’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in Europe.

Separately, Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

Popular in Lifestyle

