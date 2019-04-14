Facebook down for some users: Downdetector.com

-
Ramaphosa plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homesLocal
-
Mashaba: ‘ANC has been trying to sabotage DA from day one’Local
-
Zille says she supports District Six land claimants heading to courtLocal
-
Facebook down for some users: Downdetector.comLifestyle
-
NC Education Dept willing to testify at Zondo Commission if summonedPolitics
-
Assange will cooperate with Sweden, but fight US warrant: lawyerWorld
-
Ramaphosa plans to spend R750m to upgrade ministers’ homesLocal
-
Mashaba: ‘ANC has been trying to sabotage DA from day one’Local
-
Zille says she supports District Six land claimants heading to courtLocal
-
NC Education Dept willing to testify at Zondo Commission if summonedPolitics
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaignPolitics
-
SABC set to face-off with Maroleng after finding him guilty of gross negligenceLocal
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’Local
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against meLocal
-
Ramaphosa on election campaign trail in the West RandLocal
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western CapeLocal
-
IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of electionLocal
-
Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: PresidencyPolitics
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce warns of job losses amid ongoing protestsLocal
-
Protesting Rustervaal residents threaten to boycott electionsLocal
-
Stars use E! Africa's birthday to send election messagesLifestyle
-
Mashaba: ‘ANC has been trying to sabotage DA from day one’Local
-
NC Education Dept willing to testify at Zondo Commission if summonedPolitics
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaignPolitics
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’Local
-
Ramaphosa promises to address Swaneville housing problemsLocal
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu: Samwu should have acted on our suggested interventionsBusiness
-
Numsa says it’s anticipating difficult wage negotiations in coming monthsBusiness
-
Facebook spends $22.6m to keep Mark Zuckerberg safeWorld
-
Rand firms on falling dollar, stocks upBusiness
-
Robert McBride stops short of accusing Werksmans of acting in bad faithBusiness
-
Group Five to shed assets under business reviewBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Insomnia common among cancer patientsWorld
-
Naomi Campbell 'cools off romance with Liam Payne'Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 2019Local
-
Nipsey Hussle laid to restLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber's 'challenging' mental health battleLifestyle
-
Google takes on 'Africa's challenges' with first AI centre in GhanaLifestyle
-
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' sees return of emperor PalpatineLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'officially single'World
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019Local
-
Pirates take six-point lead over Sundowns in title raceSport
-
Dominant Hamilton wins 1,000th race in Mercedes one-twoSport
-
Solskjaer admits Man U benefitted from good fortune in victory over West HamSport
-
Five Africa Cup of Nations factsSport
-
Sundowns reach semi-finals as Ahly make tame exit from AfricaSport
-
Pele recovering well after kidney stone operationWorld
Popular Topics
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent lifeLocal
-
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protestersLocal
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?Local
-
Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of IpidLocal
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?Africa
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournamentsSport
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
Facebook down for some users: Downdetector.com
The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.
BENGALURU - Facebook Inc’s social networking site is inaccessible to some users across the world on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com, a website which monitors outages.
The outage tracking website showed that there are more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook.
Downdetector.com’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in Europe.
Separately, Downdetector.com also showed that there were issues with WhatsApp and Instagram, but with relatively lower count of outage reports.
Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 20198 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019one day ago
-
Insomnia common among cancer patients2 hours ago
-
Naomi Campbell 'cools off romance with Liam Payne'4 hours ago
-
Justin Bieber's 'challenging' mental health battle23 hours ago
-
Nipsey Hussle laid to rest19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.