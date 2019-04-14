DA to force Makhura to account, compensate relatives of Life Esidimeni victims

The party said it will march to Makhura's office on Monday to demand him to come clean about the tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will force Gauteng Premier David Makhura to take accountability and expedite compensation to the families of the Life Esidimeni victims.

One hundred and forty-four mentally ill patients died following the transfer of 1,700 people from Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

Retired judge Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to compensate relatives of the victims who died during the move.

Da Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga is set to lead a march to Makhura’s office to force him to acknowledge his responsibility in the tragedy.

His spokesperson Charity Moyo said Makhura needs to speed up the process of compensating families of 144 victims who died.

“The DA demands that Premier Makhura to come out clean, acknowledge his responsibility and apologise to the families of the victims."

Moseneke ordered government to pay R1.2 million to each family that lost a relative during the tragedy.

The DA said Makhura must move to ensure that the families of the victims are given justice.