DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaign
Magashule has been criticised by some when he was seen handing over money to the woman after opening her fridge only to find it had no food.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has laid a complaint against African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule for giving a woman R400 during the party’s door-to-door campaign in Cape Town on Saturday.
Magashule has been criticised by some when he was seen handing over money to the woman after opening her fridge only to find it had no food.
The DA’s Mike Moriarty said the party wants the commission to investigate whether Magashule flouted the electoral code of conduct.
He said if the ANC leader is found guilty, they intend to refer the matter to the Electoral Court.
“What has happened here is that there is a clause in the code of conduct which says you cannot offer an inducement in return for a vote, and that’s what Mr Magashule has done and we understand he has done it multiple times.”
IEC Commissioner Mosotho Moepya was quoted in the Sunday Times saying offering voter cash could be in violation of the law.
The IEC, however, said it could only confirm receipt of the DA complaint on Monday.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western Cape
-
MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protests
-
Ramaphosa promises to address Swaneville housing problems
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.