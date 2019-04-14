View all in Latest
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaign

Magashule has been criticised by some when he was seen handing over money to the woman after opening her fridge only to find it had no food.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has laid a complaint against African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule for giving a woman R400 during the party’s door-to-door campaign in Cape Town on Saturday.

Magashule has been criticised by some when he was seen handing over money to the woman after opening her fridge only to find it had no food.

The DA’s Mike Moriarty said the party wants the commission to investigate whether Magashule flouted the electoral code of conduct.

He said if the ANC leader is found guilty, they intend to refer the matter to the Electoral Court.

“What has happened here is that there is a clause in the code of conduct which says you cannot offer an inducement in return for a vote, and that’s what Mr Magashule has done and we understand he has done it multiple times.”

IEC Commissioner Mosotho Moepya was quoted in the Sunday Times saying offering voter cash could be in violation of the law.

The IEC, however, said it could only confirm receipt of the DA complaint on Monday.

