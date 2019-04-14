CoJ finalising insourcing of remaining security guards, cleaning services

The city said 2,800 security guards from the various departments in the city were insourced last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) says it's finalising the insourcing of the remaining security guards and cleaning services as a part of its commitment to insource the services.

Appointment letters are set to be delivered to the remaining security guards to be insourced in July this year

The city's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “What we’re trying to do is to make that we ensure that those employees working in the city earn a decent living wage.”