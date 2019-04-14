View all in Latest
CoJ finalising insourcing of remaining security guards, cleaning services

The city said 2,800 security guards from the various departments in the city were insourced last year.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) says it's finalising the insourcing of the remaining security guards and cleaning services as a part of its commitment to insource the services.

The city said 2,800 security guards from the various departments in the city were insourced last year.

Appointment letters are set to be delivered to the remaining security guards to be insourced in July this year

The city's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “What we’re trying to do is to make that we ensure that those employees working in the city earn a decent living wage.”

