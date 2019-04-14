Cardi B: I'm a really good mother

The 26-year-old rapper - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with Migos star Offset - has claimed that spending time with her child is like a "slice of heaven".

LONDON - Rap star Cardi B has admitted she thinks she's a "really good" mother.

The 26-year-old rapper - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with Migos star Offset - has claimed that spending time with her child is like a "slice of heaven".

She shared: "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend.

"She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's is slice of heaven."

Despite this, Cardi finds it tough trying to balance her successful music career with the stresses of raising a child.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also explained that while she initially wanted to hire a nanny to help raise Kulture, she ultimately had a change of heart.

She told E! News: "You're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them.

"You cannot just travel with your baby all the time, like they get sick."

Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted she is reluctant to dress her baby daughter in designer clothes because she worries she might "crap" on them.

The rap star explained there's a very practical reason as to why her daughter doesn't always wear expensive clothing.

She said: "You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff, you put it on her and then it's like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she'll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie.

"My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she's like in damn pyjamas."