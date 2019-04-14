Blitzboks secure Singapore title with thrilling win over Fiji

The Blitzboks were unbeaten in the competition having gone three for three on day one.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa secured just their second tournament win of the HSBC Sevens Series after beating Fiji 20-19 in the final on Sunday.

South Africa then swept aside Samoa in the quarter-final before another dominant display against the USA in the semi-final to set up a final against the Islanders.

Fiji started the first half with a complete blitz of South Africa’s defence, running in three unanswered tries in the opening seven minutes to take a resounding 19-0 lead into the half time break.

The Blitzboks needed a strong second-half performance if they were to claw their back into the tie.

They had just that as Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed the whitewash inside the opening three minutes of the half.

South Africa then scored two tries in two minutes as Angelo Davids scored a second, while Fiji’s Aminiasi Tuimaba was given a yellow card in the build-up.

Neil Powell’s men took full advantage of the extra player as Ryan Oosthuizen dotted down a third try to see the sides separated by just two points (17-19) heading into the final minutes of the game.

The Blitzboks piled on the pressure with Tuimaba coming back on to restore Fiji to their full compliment.

Fiji cracked under that pressure and gave away a penalty inside their own 22-metre line, which Selvyn Davids converted to give his side an impressive come from behind win.

The win sees South Africa remain fourth on the overall standings while Fiji stays 2nd with the USA still holding the lead.