At least 37 to appear in court for public violence in Lwandle

Protest action erupted in the Lwandle near Strand on Thursday with hundreds of residents building shacks on an open piece of privately-owned land next to the N2 Highway.

CAPE TOWN - At least 37 people will appear in court on Monday on charges of public violence in connection with service delivery protests in Lwandle.

The area's ward councillor Jongidumo Maxheke said calm has been restored in the area.

“…There were no reported incidents and so far it has been calm.”