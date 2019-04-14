View all in Latest
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption

The ANC Youth League in the Free State reversed its decision last week to hold a burning ceremony of the book which it described as propaganda.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has become the latest ANC structure to condemn threats of burning journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book.

The ANC Youth League in the Free State reversed its decision last week to hold a burning ceremony of the book which it described as propaganda.

Protesters clad in ANC t-shirts stormed at Exclusive Books during the book's launch in Sandton and ransacked the bookshop and copies of the book.

The veterans have called on young people to find other avenues of critiquing books other than resorting to violence.

Titled Gangster State, the book details allegations of grand scale corruption against the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule during his time as Free State Premier.

