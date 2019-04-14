ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption

-
Insomnia common among cancer patientsWorld
-
SABC set to face-off COO Maroleng after finding him guilty of gross negligenceLocal
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
5 years after Boko Haram kidnap, 112 Chibok girls still missingWorld
-
Iran flood death toll rises to 76World
-
121 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHOWorld
-
SABC set to face-off COO Maroleng after finding him guilty of gross negligenceLocal
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
Limpopo police arrest 2 teenage boys over murder of girl (17)Local
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’Local
-
Civil groups call for integrated approach to address violence in schoolsLocal
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 2019Local
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’Local
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against meLocal
-
Ramaphosa on election campaign trail in the West RandLocal
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western CapeLocal
-
IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of electionLocal
-
Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: PresidencyPolitics
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce warns of job losses amid ongoing protestsLocal
-
Protesting Rustervaal residents threaten to boycott electionsLocal
-
Stars use E! Africa's birthday to send election messagesLifestyle
-
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruptionPolitics
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’Local
-
Ramaphosa promises to address Swaneville housing problemsLocal
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against meLocal
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western CapeLocal
-
IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of electionLocal
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Numsa says it’s anticipating difficult wage negotiations in coming monthsBusiness
-
Facebook spends $22.6m to keep Mark Zuckerberg safeWorld
-
Rand firms on falling dollar, stocks upBusiness
-
Robert McBride stops short of accusing Werksmans of acting in bad faithBusiness
-
Group Five to shed assets under business reviewBusiness
-
Rand slips after poor local manufacturing dataBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Naomi Campbell 'cools off romance with Liam Payne'Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 13 April 2019Local
-
Nipsey Hussle laid to restLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber's 'challenging' mental health battleLifestyle
-
Google takes on 'Africa's challenges' with first AI centre in GhanaLifestyle
-
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' sees return of emperor PalpatineLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'officially single'World
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019Local
-
Mother of 3-DNA baby praises new fertility treatmentLifestyle
-
Solskjaer admits Man U benefitted from good fortune in victory over West HamSport
-
Five Africa Cup of Nations factsSport
-
Sundowns reach semi-finals as Ahly make tame exit from AfricaSport
-
Pele recovering well after kidney stone operationWorld
-
Molinari and Woods renew majors battle for Green JacketSport
-
2 Pogba penalties earn sluggish United win over West HamSport
Popular Topics
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent lifeLocal
-
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protestersLocal
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?Local
-
Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of IpidLocal
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?Africa
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournamentsSport
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
ANC Veterans League condemns burning book implicating Magashule in corruption
The ANC Youth League in the Free State reversed its decision last week to hold a burning ceremony of the book which it described as propaganda.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has become the latest ANC structure to condemn threats of burning journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book.
The ANC Youth League in the Free State reversed its decision last week to hold a burning ceremony of the book which it described as propaganda.
Protesters clad in ANC t-shirts stormed at Exclusive Books during the book's launch in Sandton and ransacked the bookshop and copies of the book.
The veterans have called on young people to find other avenues of critiquing books other than resorting to violence.
Titled Gangster State, the book details allegations of grand scale corruption against the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule during his time as Free State Premier.
Timeline
-
DA lays complaint against Magashule for giving woman R400 during party campaign12 minutes ago
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me21 hours ago
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western Capeone day ago
-
Exclusive Books to launch 'Gangster State' in Cape Town next week2 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me21 hours ago
-
SAHRC: ‘Plight of Alex residents should be addressed by govt’5 hours ago
-
Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western Capeone day ago
-
MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protestsone day ago
-
Ramaphosa promises to address Swaneville housing problems7 hours ago
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo12 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.