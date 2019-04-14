View all in Latest
2 Limpopo teens suspected of murdering girl (17) to appear in court on Monday

Nkoana’s body was spotted at a dump site outside the Mokopane CBD on Saturday after she didn't return home since leaving for school on Friday.

Picture: SAPS
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Limpopo teenagers suspected of murdering 17-year-old Tebatjo Nkoana are due to appear in the Mokopane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Nkoana’s body was spotted at a dump site outside the Mokopane CBD on Saturday after she didn't return home since leaving for school on Friday.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects, aged 17 and 18 were arrested following intensive investigations.

“The two happened to attack and kill a 17-year-old girl who left home going to school on Friday. She was last seen on the school premises but never went back home.”

This comes just days after the seven teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of Thorisho Themane were granted bail in the Polokwane Magistrates Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane.

