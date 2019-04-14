121 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Fighting in Tripoli has killed 121 people and wounded 561 since commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive earlier this month to take the Libyan capital.

WHO's Libya account said on Twitter the organisation was sending medical supplies and more staff to Tripoli, while denouncing "repeated attacks on health care workers, vehicles" during the fighting which began on 4 April.