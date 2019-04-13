View all in Latest
Zokwana tightens screws to fight poaching & corruption within fisheries

With the Western Cape recording the most abalone seizures in the country between 2014 and 2019, Zokwana has called on fishing communities to assist in police in curbing the crime.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana says poaching and corruption within the fisheries sector is stealing from the poor.

He has called on coastal communities to assist police in apprehending poachers.

Zokwana made the comments while campaigning in the fishing town of Hawston on Friday.

With the Western Cape recording the most abalone seizures in the country between 2014 and 2019, Zokwana has called on fishing communities to assist in police in curbing the crime.

Zokwana says illegal abalone poaching is robbing poor families.

“We’ve to work hard to expose those officials; we’ve to work hard to make fishing people proud of staying along the sector.”

He says the government is also putting systems in place to curb corrupt activities.

