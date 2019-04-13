-
Somali security forces kill at least six people in Mogadishu
The protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres filling the streets with black smoke.
MOGADISHU - Somali security forces shot dead a rickshaw driver and his passenger in the capital on Saturday and killed another four people who were protesting against the shootings, witnesses and lawmakers said.
The protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres filling the streets with black smoke.
“They (security forces) killed two people and after the demonstration, we understand police killed three more people,” lawmaker Mahad Salad told Reuters.
Rickshaw driver Aden Mohamed said the demonstration started after the shooting of his friend.
“Police deliberately killed my friend and his uncle as they drove in the rickshaw,” Mohamed said. He said the protesters wanted to enter the presidential palace in the centre of the city, but the police opened fire on them.
