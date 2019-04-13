Somali security forces kill at least six people in Mogadishu

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Somali security forces kill at least six people in Mogadishu

The protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres filling the streets with black smoke.

Paramedics carry away the dead body of civilian killed after an explosion outside a restaurant in Mogadishu, on 28 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Paramedics carry away the dead body of civilian killed after an explosion outside a restaurant in Mogadishu, on 28 March 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MOGADISHU - Somali security forces shot dead a rickshaw driver and his passenger in the capital on Saturday and killed another four people who were protesting against the shootings, witnesses and lawmakers said.

The protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres filling the streets with black smoke.

“They (security forces) killed two people and after the demonstration, we understand police killed three more people,” lawmaker Mahad Salad told Reuters.

Rickshaw driver Aden Mohamed said the demonstration started after the shooting of his friend.

“Police deliberately killed my friend and his uncle as they drove in the rickshaw,” Mohamed said. He said the protesters wanted to enter the presidential palace in the centre of the city, but the police opened fire on them.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA