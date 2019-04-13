SAHRC to hold inquiry into issues faced by Alex residents

On Thursday, president Cyril Ramaphosa visited the troubled area and promised residents that government will attend to some of their grievances.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission in Gauteng says it will hold an inquiry to get to the bottom of issues faced by Alexandra residents.

Last week, the community took to the streets in protests over the lack of services.

The protest was followed by a march from the township to Sandton to call on Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to address their issues.

The commission says it will send a team to Alexandra on Monday and Tuesday to gather information to prepare for the public inquiry.

The commission's Buang Jones says they have invited senior officials from different government departments in Gauteng and Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed his ministers to come up with a plan to resolve the issues in the area.

Mashaba has confirmed he will visiting Alexandra on Monday.

Mashaba on Friday met with councillors from various political parties from Alexandra to address their grievances.

Mashaba and speaker of council Vasco da Gama said they were disappointed that African National Congress (ANC) representatives had shunned the discussions.

Those who were present at the meeting included councillors from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as well MMCs of finance, development planning, housing, and public safety as well as representatives from the SAHRC.

Mashaba called on the parties to put their political differences aside and work for the people of South Africa.

EFF councillors said the Democratic Alliance constantly blamed the ANC while the ANC blames apartheid.