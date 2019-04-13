Rustervaal residents take back to the streets after Housing MEC failed to pitch

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Rustervaal residents take back to the streets after Housing MEC failed to pitch

MEC Uhuru Moiloa was scheduled to meet with residents on Saturday morning to try and resolve the housing and land issue.

Rustervaal residents barricading a street after Gauteng Housing MEC Uhuru Moiloa failed to pitch. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
Rustervaal residents barricading a street after Gauteng Housing MEC Uhuru Moiloa failed to pitch. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
40 minutes ago

RUSTERVAAL - Residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging are going back to the streets after Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement failed to pitch for a meeting, they had planned with him.

MEC Uhuru Moiloa was scheduled to meet with residents on Saturday morning to try and resolve the housing and land issue.

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday for a piece of land which they claim was stolen from them by shack dwellers in the area.

Angry residents in Rustervaal are returning to the streets, this time to block the R82.

Saturday’s demonstration comes after waiting for over an hour for Moiloa to arrive and address them.

Protestors are demanding shack dwellers in their neighbourhood be removed because they have allegedly occupied land that was promised to them.

The shack dwellers, on the other hand, say they have every right to be there because they were also promised that land.

Police fired rubber bullets on Friday to disperse demonstrators from barricading the road and stoning vehicles.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA