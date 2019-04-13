Rustervaal residents take back to the streets after Housing MEC failed to pitch

MEC Uhuru Moiloa was scheduled to meet with residents on Saturday morning to try and resolve the housing and land issue.

RUSTERVAAL - Residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging are going back to the streets after Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement failed to pitch for a meeting, they had planned with him.

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday for a piece of land which they claim was stolen from them by shack dwellers in the area.

Angry residents in Rustervaal are returning to the streets, this time to block the R82.

Saturday’s demonstration comes after waiting for over an hour for Moiloa to arrive and address them.

Protestors are demanding shack dwellers in their neighbourhood be removed because they have allegedly occupied land that was promised to them.

The shack dwellers, on the other hand, say they have every right to be there because they were also promised that land.

Police fired rubber bullets on Friday to disperse demonstrators from barricading the road and stoning vehicles.