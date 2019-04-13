Rustervaal residents eager to meet Moiloa over land dispute

MEC Uhuru Moiloa will be visiting the area on Saturday with the hope of ending the protests.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging say they hope that the visit by Gauteng’s Human Settlements MEC will put to rest the fight over land in the area.

Residents want shack dwellers in their area who they accuse of stealing their land to be evicted.

Police fired rubber bullets yesterday to disperse protesters who were blocking the R82 with burning tyres and rocks

Residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging have sworn that they will continue protesting until the land that they claim was stolen from them is returned.

They have accused a group of suspected illegal land occupants of taking the land that was set aside for them.

Community leader Godfrey Lawrence says, “And some of our elderly people are now staying even in shacks themselves as well. So, how do then go and give out land while the elderly people are still suffering? So, that’s why we’re saying let the process unfold.”

Moiloa is expected to try and resolve the conflict between the two communities over land.

He will be joined by officials from the Emfuleni Municipality.

BOYCOTT

The residents have threatened to boycott elections if their land problem is ignored.

Community members were dispersed and the heavy police presence was also waning as the rain started pouring in the area.

One of the residents, who did not want to be named, said if the shack dwellers are not removed, they will not be voting.

“The Independent Electoral Commission is currently unwanted in this area up until the issues are resolved,” he said.

THREATS TO RENDER GAUTENG UNGOVERNABLE

Meanwhile, Pennyville residents in Soweto say they will render Gauteng ungovernable if the premier’s office does not address their concerns.

They shut the community down on Friday with burning tyres and rubble.

Pennyville residents and those from other nearby townships submitted a memorandum to Premier David Makhura’s office demanding title deeds for the flats they live in.

Community leader Mongi Mbatha said the police don’t scare them.

“It’s not over yet until we say so because we are still waiting for seven days for a response from the premier,” he said.

Mbatha encouraged the community not to lose hope.

“These people are strengthening us, let us keep on fighting. We will eventually get what we are fighting for.”

Residents have given Makhura seven days to respond, if he doesn’t they said they would return to the streets.