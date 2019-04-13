Rustervaal residents demand Eskom to switch lights back on
Residents have accused the cash-stripped power utility of switching their lights off without giving any reason or notice.
JOHANNESBURG – Protesting residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging have called on Eskom to stop punishing the whole community because a few people have failed to pay their electricity bills.
Angry residents took to the streets on Friday barricading main reef road with bricks and tyres.
They are demanding that Eskom switch their lights back on.
Residents have accused the cash-strapped power utility of switching their lights off without giving any reason or notice.
They say most of them are paying for their bills and do not understand why the entire community has to suffer.
Community member Ndabeni Nkosi says, “We’re being punished and that’s why I’m saying that in any institution when you owe them, you make an arrangement.
“They then said to us that the people that are on this prepaid system that we’re on if they’re owing and they switched off their lights, demanding R6,500, we’re not negotiating.”
Residents say they have been without electricity for a week.
They say they will shut down the area if Eskom does not switch the power back on.
Meanwhile, the residents say they hope that the visit by Gauteng’s Human Settlements MEC will put to rest the fight over land in the area.
MEC Uhuru Moiloa will be visiting the area on Saturday with the hope of ending the protests.
Residents want shack dwellers in their area who they accuse of stealing their land to be evicted.
Police fired rubber bullets yesterday to disperse protesters who were blocking the R82 with burning tyres and rocks
Residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging have sworn that they will continue protesting until the land that they claim was stolen from them is returned.
They have accused a group of suspected illegal land occupants of taking the land that was set aside for them.
Community leader Godfrey Lawrence says, “And some of our elderly people are now staying even in shacks themselves as well. So, how do then go and give out land while the elderly people are still suffering? So, that’s why we’re saying let the process unfold.”
Moiloa is expected to try and resolve the conflict between the two communities over land.
He will be joined by officials from the Emfuleni Municipality.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
-
Bafana in Group D of 2019 Afcon grouping
-
Solly Msimanga’s brother implicated in theft of City of Tshwane computers
-
Rustervaal residents eager to meet Moiloa over land dispute
-
SA woman returns home after eight months in China detention
-
Robert McBride stops short of accusing Werksmans of acting in bad faith
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.