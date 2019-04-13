Pennyville residents give govt a week to respond to grievances

The residents have demanded that the government formally give them the houses they are living in as they are on government land.

JOHANNESBURG – Pennyville residents in Soweto have given the government a week to respond to their grievances if not they have threatened to shut the entire province of Gauteng down.

Residents protested on Friday over housing

They have been living in RDP flats for around 14 years as tenants with no title deeds.

The residents have demanded that the government formally give them the houses they are living in as they are on government land.

They have also called for an end to evictions

Community leader Mongi Mbayha says there will be serious consequences if the government does not answer

“We’re still waiting for seven days for them to respond; if that’s not happening, the entire Gauteng will shut down.”

The group has taken a memorandum to the premier’s office and is expecting a response next week.

[WATCH] Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protests