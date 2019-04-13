View all in Latest
Msimanga: ‘If there's case against my brother, he must answer’

Solly Msimanga says the law must take its course against his younger brother Nkululeko Msimanga.

DA's Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga at a toll gantry on the N12. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
DA's Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga at a toll gantry on the N12. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the law must take its course against his younger brother Nkululeko Msimanga.

His brother is facing charges of theft regarding computers taken from the city's offices.

Police have confirmed they are investigating two cases of theft that took place last month.

Msimanga says if there's a case against his brother must answer for it.

His spokesperson Mabine Seabe says, “These are the matters that are before the relevant people to conduct the investigation and come to the conclusion in this regard. And if the case to answer for then Nkululelo Msimanga will answer.”

The African National Congress in Tshwane says Nkululeko was caught on video surveillance stealing 100 computers after they began disappearing over a period of months

Police say the matter is currently being investigated and no arrests have been made.

