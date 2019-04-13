-
Msimanga: ‘If there's case against my brother, he must answer’
Solly Msimanga says the law must take its course against his younger brother Nkululeko Msimanga.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga says the law must take its course against his younger brother Nkululeko Msimanga.
His brother is facing charges of theft regarding computers taken from the city's offices.
Police have confirmed they are investigating two cases of theft that took place last month.
Msimanga says if there's a case against his brother must answer for it.
His spokesperson Mabine Seabe says, “These are the matters that are before the relevant people to conduct the investigation and come to the conclusion in this regard. And if the case to answer for then Nkululelo Msimanga will answer.”
The African National Congress in Tshwane says Nkululeko was caught on video surveillance stealing 100 computers after they began disappearing over a period of months
Police say the matter is currently being investigated and no arrests have been made.
