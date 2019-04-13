McBride: ‘Nhleko personally interfered with independent investigation’
McBride was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday where he was asked about the investigation by law firm Werksmans attorneys.
PRETORIA – Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko personally interfered in a supposedly independent investigation as part of a plan to get him out of the organisation.
McBride was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday where he was asked about the investigation by law firm Werksmans Attorneys.
Nhleko appointed Werksmans to investigate Ipid’s handling of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition investigation.
McBride says during the Werksmans investigation Nhleko called an Ipid investigator and instructed him to co-operate with the probe.
“And at some stage minister Nhleko called Kuba and said he should come to Cape Town and the ministry will cover the costs of his flight to Cape Town.”
Nhleko later used the same report to take action again McBride and several investigators.
“The whole notion of respect for the rule of law and equality and fairness; minister Nhleko just throws it out of the window like this.”
McBride returns to conclude leading his evidence on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
-
Rustervaal residents demand Eskom to switch lights back on
-
Bafana in Group D of 2019 Afcon grouping
-
Solly Msimanga’s brother implicated in theft of City of Tshwane computers
-
SA woman returns home after eight months in China detention
-
McBride appeals to media to questions news sources thoroughly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.