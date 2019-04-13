McBride: ‘Nhleko personally interfered with independent investigation’

McBride was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday where he was asked about the investigation by law firm Werksmans attorneys.

PRETORIA – Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride says former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko personally interfered in a supposedly independent investigation as part of a plan to get him out of the organisation.

Nhleko appointed Werksmans to investigate Ipid’s handling of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition investigation.

McBride says during the Werksmans investigation Nhleko called an Ipid investigator and instructed him to co-operate with the probe.

“And at some stage minister Nhleko called Kuba and said he should come to Cape Town and the ministry will cover the costs of his flight to Cape Town.”

Nhleko later used the same report to take action again McBride and several investigators.

“The whole notion of respect for the rule of law and equality and fairness; minister Nhleko just throws it out of the window like this.”

McBride returns to conclude leading his evidence on Monday.