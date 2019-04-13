McBride appeals to media to questions news sources thoroughly

McBride was testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Friday where he discussed the role of the media and The Sunday Times in particular in the attacks on Ipid’s independence.

PRETORIA – Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has appealed to the media to question their sources and try to understand what their agendas are before publishing leaked information.

McBride was testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Friday where he discussed the role of the media and The Sunday Times in particular in the attacks on Ipid’s independence.

His evidence focused on the so-called Zimbabwe rendition investigation which cost former Hawks heads Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya their jobs.

It was The Sunday Times which broke the story which alleged that Dramat and Sibiya orchestrated the arrest and unlawful deportation of a Zimbabwean suspect.

That story was used as the pretext to take action against the pair, despite Ipid clearing them of wrongdoing.

Robert McBride says the media was used to push a narrative.

“I know media likes a scoop and it’s good that we’ve got free media in this country, but you should have alarms ringing when you see independent anti-corruption institutions being wiped out.

“Something should ask you to ask the questions; what’s happening? Where are you getting your leaks from and why? And where did you get your leaks from originally? Who leaked it to you? What was their agenda?”

McBride returns to testify on Monday.