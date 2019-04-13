Mashaba: It will be impossible to address all the needs of Alexandra
Residents of the township have been protesting over a range of issues including housing.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says it will be impossible to address all the needs of residents of Alexandra.
Residents of the township have been protesting over a range of issues including housing.
Just over a week ago, they blocked roads, shutting down the neighbourhood.
WATCH: Gauteng rocked by service delivery protests
Last Monday, they took their frustrations to Sandton hoping to see Mashaba, however, the executive mayor was no were to be seen.
Over a week ago protesting residents of Alex refused to be addressed by MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun.
They insisted that they wanted to be addressed by the mayor.
Frustrated residents have been calling for Mashaba to visit the area since the shut town campaign two weeks ago
Mashaba has now confirmed he will be heading to the troubled township as part of an integrated development plan, come Monday.
He told Eyewitness News that the city’s budget is tired.
It remains to be seen how the reception for Mashaba will be.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
-
Overstrand residents look to rebuild homes, lives after fire
-
Rustervaal residents demand Eskom switch the lights back on
-
Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: Presidency
-
Bafana in Group D of 2019 Afcon grouping
-
Msimanga: ‘If there's case against my brother, he must answer’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.