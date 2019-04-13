Mashaba: It will be impossible to address all the needs of Alexandra

Residents of the township have been protesting over a range of issues including housing.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says it will be impossible to address all the needs of residents of Alexandra.

Just over a week ago, they blocked roads, shutting down the neighbourhood.

WATCH: Gauteng rocked by service delivery protests

Last Monday, they took their frustrations to Sandton hoping to see Mashaba, however, the executive mayor was no were to be seen.

Over a week ago protesting residents of Alex refused to be addressed by MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun.

They insisted that they wanted to be addressed by the mayor.

Frustrated residents have been calling for Mashaba to visit the area since the shut town campaign two weeks ago

Mashaba has now confirmed he will be heading to the troubled township as part of an integrated development plan, come Monday.

He told Eyewitness News that the city’s budget is tired.

It remains to be seen how the reception for Mashaba will be.