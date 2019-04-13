Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me

Magashule is in Cape Town to garner support for the ANC in the only province not governed by the party.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's not fazed by the allegations of corruption levelled against him, adding it won't distract the party from its election campaign.

Magashule kicked off his two-day campaign in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Magashule went door-to-door engaging with residents of the traditional ANC stronghold of Philippi.

He arrived in Cape Town a day after controversial book Gangster State was launched in the city.

Magashule said corruption allegations contained in the book won’t affect the party’s focus.

“It’s a non-issue, we are focusing on the elections. People are trying to distract us.”

He said the party will continue to take corruption seriously: “The ANC is against corruption, we will work hard. It is not going to distract us at all.”