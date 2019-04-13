Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Magashule: I'm not fazed by corruption allegations levelled against me

Magashule is in Cape Town to garner support for the ANC in the only province not governed by the party.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at an NEC meeting in Irene on 1 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's not fazed by the allegations of corruption levelled against him, adding it won't distract the party from its election campaign.

Magashule is in Cape Town to garner support for the ANC in the only province not governed by the party.

Magashule kicked off his two-day campaign in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Magashule went door-to-door engaging with residents of the traditional ANC stronghold of Philippi.

He arrived in Cape Town a day after controversial book Gangster State was launched in the city.

Magashule said corruption allegations contained in the book won’t affect the party’s focus.

“It’s a non-issue, we are focusing on the elections. People are trying to distract us.”

He said the party will continue to take corruption seriously: “The ANC is against corruption, we will work hard. It is not going to distract us at all.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA