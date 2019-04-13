Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western Cape
Magashule is on a door-to-door campaign, engaging with residents of the traditional ANC stronghold of Philippi.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has kicked off his two-day campaign in Cape Town on Saturday.
Magashule went on a door-to-door engaging with residents of the traditional ANC stronghold of Philippi.
Magashule said the Western Cape is ripe for the taking and believes the ANC can make inroads after the 8 May elections.
#ANC SG Ace Magashule doing door to door campaigning in Philippi. pic.twitter.com/2FJwJi7Ub8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2019
He said there a lot of challenges with people in need of housing and electricity.
“People still have hope… in fact, they think that the ANC is in charge of the Western Cape.”
Magashule said allegations against him and other ANC leaders won’t have any impact on the governing party.
“…We are focusing on elections, people are trying to distract us and [deviate] our attention and focus.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 April 2019
-
Overstrand residents look to rebuild homes, lives after fire
-
Rustervaal residents demand Eskom switch the lights back on
-
Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: Presidency
-
Bafana in Group D of 2019 Afcon grouping
-
Msimanga: ‘If there's case against my brother, he must answer’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.