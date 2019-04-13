Magashule: ANC ready to take over the Western Cape

Magashule is on a door-to-door campaign, engaging with residents of the traditional ANC stronghold of Philippi.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has kicked off his two-day campaign in Cape Town on Saturday.

Magashule went on a door-to-door engaging with residents of the traditional ANC stronghold of Philippi.

Magashule said the Western Cape is ripe for the taking and believes the ANC can make inroads after the 8 May elections.

#ANC SG Ace Magashule doing door to door campaigning in Philippi. pic.twitter.com/2FJwJi7Ub8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2019

He said there a lot of challenges with people in need of housing and electricity.

“People still have hope… in fact, they think that the ANC is in charge of the Western Cape.”

Magashule said allegations against him and other ANC leaders won’t have any impact on the governing party.

“…We are focusing on elections, people are trying to distract us and [deviate] our attention and focus.”