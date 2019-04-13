Justin Bieber's 'challenging' mental health battle
He posted on Instagram: "Getting better every day.. bouncing back.. I will never ever stop fighting. Most challenging season of my life."
LONDON - Justin Bieber says his battle with depression has been the "most challenging season" of his life but he is "bouncing back".
The 25-year-old singer - who is currently seeking treatment for depression - spoke recently about wanting to "repair" some of his "deep-rooted issues" and although Justin admitted it is tough he insisted that he is "bouncing back".
The Sorry hitmaker has reportedly made "amazing progress" since he started seeking professional help for his mental health and he has promised his fans that once he's finished getting his personal life in order, he will be ready to create new music.
He recently wrote on social media: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album... I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I knew and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."
And Justin's wife Hailey Bieber has been "very supportive" of her husband as he continues to work on his mental health.
Although the treatment has seen the couple push back their official wedding ceremony - which will see them say their vows in front of their family and friends, after getting married in secret in September - Hailey (22) is being nothing but supportive of her spouse.
An insider said: "They are in a great place and they are super close. She's very supportive. They will wait [to hold their wedding ceremony]. He's trying to work on his issues and rebuild."
