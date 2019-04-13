Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: Presidency

For the first time in the country's democratic life, the event will not be held at the Union Buildings but at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that the inauguration of South Africa's president-elect after the national elections will be held on 25 May.

South Africans will go to the polls on 8 May.

The Presidency said the decision to host the inauguration at Loftus Versveld Stadium is to allow for greater public participation.

In the past, members of the public occupied the Union Buildings’ lawns to witness the swearing in of a new president.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said 25 May is also symbolic as it coincides with Africa Day which is observed across the continent to enhance relations among Africans.

The inauguration ceremony has been themed "together celebrating 25 years of freedom, renewal and growth for a better South Africa."

Forty-eight political parties are contesting this year’s elections which have been dubbed the most critical since the advent of democracy.