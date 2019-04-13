Inauguration of president to be held on 25 May: Presidency
For the first time in the country's democratic life, the event will not be held at the Union Buildings but at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that the inauguration of South Africa's president-elect after the national elections will be held on 25 May.
For the first time in the country's democratic life, the event will not be held at the Union Buildings but at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
South Africans will go to the polls on 8 May.
The Presidency said the decision to host the inauguration at Loftus Versveld Stadium is to allow for greater public participation.
In the past, members of the public occupied the Union Buildings’ lawns to witness the swearing in of a new president.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said 25 May is also symbolic as it coincides with Africa Day which is observed across the continent to enhance relations among Africans.
The inauguration ceremony has been themed "together celebrating 25 years of freedom, renewal and growth for a better South Africa."
Forty-eight political parties are contesting this year’s elections which have been dubbed the most critical since the advent of democracy.
Popular in Politics
-
SAHRC to hold inquiry into issues faced by Alex residents
-
Solly Msimanga’s brother implicated in theft of City of Tshwane computers
-
MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protests
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.