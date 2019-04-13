IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of election

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of election

Several parts of the country have been hit by protests over the past week, starting in Alexandra.

IEC Voting generic. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
IEC Voting generic. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says its working with security structures, political parties and community leaders to ensure the safety of the election.

South Africans will hit the polls on 8 May.

Several parts of the country have been hit by protests over the past week, starting in Alexandra.

WATCH: Gauteng rocked by service delivery protests

Demonstrations were also seen in the Western Cape and Free State.

The IEC's Courtney Sampson said security is always an important part of planning a free and fair election.

“We work with the South African Police Service and all the other security structures to ensure the security of voters and we also meet with political parties on a regular basis to engage with them and speak with community leaders.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA