IEC working with security structures to ensure safety of election
Several parts of the country have been hit by protests over the past week, starting in Alexandra.
CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says its working with security structures, political parties and community leaders to ensure the safety of the election.
South Africans will hit the polls on 8 May.
WATCH: Gauteng rocked by service delivery protests
Demonstrations were also seen in the Western Cape and Free State.
The IEC's Courtney Sampson said security is always an important part of planning a free and fair election.
“We work with the South African Police Service and all the other security structures to ensure the security of voters and we also meet with political parties on a regular basis to engage with them and speak with community leaders.”
