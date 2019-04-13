View all in Latest
Human Settlement MEC Moiloa’s visit to Rustervaal postponed to next week

Residents were scheduled to meet with the MEC and the Emfuleni Mayor Gift Moerane on Saturday to resolve the ongoing fight over land in the area.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
40 minutes ago

VEREENIGING - Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa' s visit to protest-hit Rustervaal has been postponed to next week.

Residents dispersed and abandoned planned protest actions after receiving the message.

They were scheduled to meet with the MEC and the Emfuleni Mayor Gift Moerane on Saturday to resolve the ongoing fight over land in the area.

Residents here were left disappointed after Moiloa's no show.

Community leader Yvonne Fox said they had to calm tensions before matters could get out of hand.

“They were really not happy. I had to address them to keep calm and told them not to blockade any roads any more. So for now, they listened to us.”

Disgruntled residents abandoned their plans of proceeding with the strike.

The MEC told community leaders that he will meet them on Tuesday.

Police say they will remain in the area monitoring the situation.

