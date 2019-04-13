Deputy Police Min Mkongi urges schools, campuses get involved in crime fighting
Mkongi wants student bodies to mobilise, take action and work with the police.
BELVILLE - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is urging school and campus structures to get involved in crime fighting.
He's hosting a school and campus safety dialogue at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Saturday.
It's part of the campus safety program launched by the Police Minister Bheki Cele in Tshwane in May.
Communities, organisations, schools and universities are participating in the safety summit on Saturday.
#SafetyDialogue People welcoming deputy minister of Police Bongani Mkongi to the School and Campus Safety Dialogue at CPUT in Bellville. KP pic.twitter.com/r9aEQyULIN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2019
“We want to mobilise the education sector in the fight against crime, which includes learners at school, parents and teachers. In terms of universities, it should be student leadership, management and also the parents.”
Community members from Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Manenberg are appealing to police to address violence in schools as robberies, burglaries and drugs in schools are concerning.
One Khayelitsha resident said crime in the community spills into schools.
“Last week, schools were robbed but work is not being done,” they said.
The campus safety programme includes units at schools and campuses.
